NEET PG 2021 Exam Date Released at natboard.edu.in, Registration to Start Soon

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2021 schedule for postgraduate admissions are released by the National Board of Education (NBE) on its official website natboard.edu.in. NEET PG 2021 is scheduled to be conducted on April 18, 2021. As per the official notification, the NEET PG 2021 online registration and information bulletin will be released soon on the website. Candidates are advised to keep visiting the official website of NBE to stay updated.

According to the official statement of NBE, all those candidates completing their internship on or before June 30 can apply after ensuring that they meet all the eligibility criteria mentioned in the NEET PG 2021 information bulletin. The Board will specify the eligibility criteria and other important details of NEET PG 2021 in the information bulletin.

Click on the link to read the NEET PG 2021 notification.

NBE conducts the NEET PG to offer admission to various postgraduate medical courses in the government and private aided medical colleges/institutions across the country. Students seeking admission to MS or MD courses offered by various medical colleges should have completed their MBBS degree from any MCI recognized medical college. It is also mandatory for all the MBBS students to complete their one -year internship before applying to NEET PG.

There are a total of 10,821 seats available in Master of Surgery (MS), 19,953 for Doctor of Medicine (MD) and 1,979 for PG Diploma seats at around 6,102 participating institutes.

NEET PG 2021 Exam Pattern

NEET PG Exam is a Computer-based test of three and a half hours. The question paper of NEET PG is comprised of 300 multiple choice type questions,each containing four marks. There is also a negative marking of 1 mark for each wrong answer.

Meanwhile, the board has also announced the result for NEET MDS 2021 for all the candidates who have taken the NEET MDS 2021 exam on its official website. NEET MDS 2021 result is available in pdf format which candidates can download and search for their roll number to check their score and rank.