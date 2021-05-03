NEET PG 2021: Exam Postponed by 4 Months Amid Covid-19 Surge

The National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test- Postgraduate (NEET PG 2021) has been postponed for 4 months. A government release said: “A decision was taken to postpone NEET-PG for at least 4 months & the exam will not be held before 31st August 2021. Students will also be given atleast one month of time after announcement of exam before it is conducted. This will make a large number of qualified doctors available for Covid duties."

The exam was earlier scheduled to be held on April 18. The admit card for the same has already been insured at natboard.edu.in and nbe.edu.in.

Candidates had demanded to postpone the exam for a long considering the rising cases of the pandemic across the country. Medical students as well as practicing doctors appear for NEET PG. Those who clear NEET PG will be eligible for admission to MD/MS/PG Diploma Courses for the academic session 2021.

Earlier the NBE had issued admit card for the exams. The NBE in its previous statement had said, “In view of the recent unanticipated surge in COVID-19 cases throughout the country, with exponential rise of patients in the last seven days, it has been decided not to defer this examination, as the peak of cases remains unpredictable. Considering the importance of the examination in admitting post-graduates in their respective subjects for further training, it is in the best interest of candidates to continue to hold this examination on the announced date." This notice now remains invalid.

