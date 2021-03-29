NEET PG 2021: Over 1.74 Lakh Candidates Applied So Far, Fee Payment Window Reopens

The National Board of Examination (NBE) has reopened the fee payment window for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for postgraduate admissions 2021. The application window was closed on March 15, however, it has been reopened and will remain open till March 30, 3 pm. Candidates who have not yet paid their fee can do so at the official websites, natboard.edu.in and nbe.edu.in. The exam is scheduled to be held on April 18.

“A total of 174886 applications have been received for NEET-PG 2021 with successful payment. However, payment was pending till the last date of submission for 1063 applications," said the official notice. The window has been reopened “to enable these 1063 applicants to make a required payment towards examination fee, if they so desire to, in order to complete the process of application submission," it added.

During this window, no new application can be registered or submitted for NEET-PG 2021.

“These 1063 applicants shall be able to choose ‘OTHERS’ option for the preferred test city which shall then be allocated by NBE within their State of Correspondence address, subject to availability of testing nodes. Any change in information provided in the application form could also be made during this window itself. No separate “edit window” shall be given," the official notice stated.

NEET-PG is a computer-based exam. It will have 200 multiple-choice questions. The exam will be held in English. Candidates will have three hours and 30 minutes to solve the exam. For every correct answer, students will get four marks and for every wrong answer, one mark will be deducted.

Those who clear NEET PG will be eligible for admission to MD/MS/PG Diploma Courses for the academic session 2021. Any candidate found to have submitted more than one application form for NEET-PG 2021 may be debarred from NEET PG, his/her candidature may be cancelled and further action as deemed appropriate by NBE shall be taken.