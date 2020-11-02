NEET PG 2021 Postponed, New Date and Application Process to be Announced Soon; Check Here

The National Board of Examinations (NBE) has postponed the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) PG 2021 until further notice. The NEET PG 2021 is expected to be conducted around the first week of January.

According to the latest notice, the matter of conduct of NEET PG 2021 is being considered by ‘the UG and PG Boards of commission in consultation with the stakeholders.’

The online application procedure for NEET MDS 2021, through which admissions are given to dental colleges, has already started while the application process for NEET PG 2021 will start in some time.

How to apply for NEET PG 2021:

Step 1: Visit the website https://nbe.edu.in/

Step 2: Click on the option NEET PG 2021

Step 3: Register on the portal by providing the required details

Step 4: Submit the documents for application

Step 5: Pay the required fees

Step 6: Submit the filled application for NEET PG 2021

Step 7: Download your application form and take a print out for future reference

Through NEET PG exam admission to more than 10,000 seats for Masters of Surgery (MS) and over 19,000 seats for Doctor of Medicine (MD) and 1,979 PG Diploma seats are offered by government, private and deemed medical colleges.

The eligibility criteria for candidates include having an MBBS provisional or permanent degree. They also need to have 12 months of compulsory rotatory internship on or before March 31. Aspirants should also have a provisional or permanent medical registration certificate issued by the Medical Council of India or state MCI, which needs to be carried on the day of examination.

NEET PG is conducted once every year. It is an online mode test that is 3 hours 30 minutes long. In 2019, as many as 1.98 lakh students took the NEET PG. NBE conducted it across 165 cities.