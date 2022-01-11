NEET PG 2021 Round 1 Registrations from Jan 12, Result on Jan 22, Check Schedule

The NEET PG counselling process has finally begun after a delay of nearly four months. Candidates who have cleared the NEET PG entrance exam can start registering at mcc.nic.in from January 12, noon onwards. The registrations for the first round will remain active till January 17, 3 pm. The counselling process is held y the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC). This year, there will be four rounds to fill the postgraduate seats, as per the MCC.

After registrations, candidates will have t fill choices, implying, they will have to select the course or the college they wish to apply for. While creating the merit list, the MCC will select both choices as well as merit. The choice filling will remain active from January 13 to 17, up to 11:55 pm. The verification of candidates by respective universities will begin on January 18 and close on January 19.

The seat allotment process will be held from January 20 to 21. The result will be released on January 22. Candidates who got selected on the list will have to report to the colleges with documents from January 23 to 28. After document verification, candidates will get admissions. Those who do not want to select the seat allotted under the first list can wait for the next round.

A candidate can submit NEET-PG Counselling application or registration form only once. Any candidate found to have submitted more than one application or registration form for NEET-PG Counselling shall be debarred

This year, the new reservation policy will be applicable. These counsellings are for the 50 per cent of seats across India that fall under the All India Quota. Under AIQ, 15 per cent of seats will be reserved for SC, 7.5 per cent for ST, 27 per cent for OBC (non-creamy layer), 5 per cent for PwD, and 10 per cent for EWS candidates.

The registration process for the second round will begin on February 1 and conclude on February 2. The choice filling will begin on February 3 and the result for the second round will be announced on February 12. After the first two rounds, mop-up rounds will be held for which registrations will begin from February 22.

