NEET PG 2021: SC Asks NBE to Consider Request to Change Centre for Pregnant Students

The Supreme Court has issued a notice regarding a plea filed by doctors seeking the court’s attention to problems faced by NEET PG 2021 aspirants due to the absence of options given to them to change their NEET centres, reported Live Law.

The students in their plea are requesting an extension of the window for 24 hours. The apex court has directed the exam authorities to come up with the decision within two days only to writ petitioners 1 and 2 who are in their seventh and eighth month of pregnancy respectively. The exam is scheduled for September 11.

Senior Advocate Kavin Gulati who filed the plea said the students were at a later stage when the plea was filed. “When we first filled up our form we were at the final stage. On 06.08.2021, they said that the new candidates who had filled were allowed to choose the centres & not the ones who had filled the form & were eligible earlier," he said, reported Live Law.

The bench comprised of Justices UU Lalit, Ajay Rastogi and Vikram Nath. “If its possible, please allow them change of centres. If you allow these people you’ll have to do it for everyone. Is it possible for you to do that?," SC told the National Board of Examinations (NBE).

