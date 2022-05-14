NEET PG 2022 Admit Cards Released at nbe.edu.in, How to Download

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has released the admit cards of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) PG 2022. Candidates will be able to download their hall tickets from the official website at nbe.edu.in. The NEET PG 2022 is slated to be conducted on May 21.

The board will not send the admit cards through mail to the candidates. However, it will notify the candidates through SMS or email alerts when the admit cards are released. Candidates will have to download their hall tickets through individual login on the NBEMS website. The national level medical examination is held to provide admission into various MD, MS, and PG diploma courses offered by medical colleges in the country.

NEET PG 2022: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website of NBEMS through your mobile or laptop

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the NEET PG 2022 admit card download link.

Step 3: Now, login using your registration number and date of birth and hit the submit button.

Step 4: Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Check if all the details in your admit are correct and download it.

Step 6: Take a printout of the hall ticket and also keep the soft copy for future reference.

Once you have taken a printout of the hall ticket, you are required to affix your latest passport size photograph in the space given on the card. Candidates must also check their admit cards thoroughly for any spelling mistakes. In case of any discrepancy, report to the authorities immediately. have to report at the exam venue as per the time indicated on the admit cards.

NEET PG 2022: Exam Pattern

The NEET PG 2022 will be conducted in a computer-based test (CBT) mode. The exam will consist of total 200 questions and candidates will be given 3 hours 30 minutes for the paper. The paper will have multiple-choice questions (MCQ) and the medium of instruction will be in English. Four marks will be awarded for every right answer while one mark will be deducted for every wrong attempt.

NEET PG 2022 Postponement Demand

A plea was filed earlier by a group of doctors seeking postponement of the exam. However, Supreme Court dismissed the plea. Many students have been protesting the postponement of the exam for quite sometime now claiming lack of time for preparation. The candidates had demanded a delay of about eight weeks saying not enough time to prepare as NEET PG 2021 counselling and NEET PG 2022 exam are clashing.

The top court, however, said that postponing the exam would lead to shortage of doctors, and that would impact the healthcare system as well as lead to chaos in academic circles. It observed that with little gap, the government is trying to pull the academic schedule back on track. It also said that the court could not postpone exam also for the sake of students who have been preparing for the exam.

