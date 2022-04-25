NEET PG 2022 Aspirants Claim 'Being Forced to Surrender Medical Degrees'

Aspirants of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) PG 2022 have written a letter written to President Ram Nath Kovind demanding postponement of the exams. They have said that the NEET PG counselling 2021 is not even over yet and the exam for the next will begin soon. While the application forms are currently available, the doctors who have cleared their 2021 exam claim that if they wait till the NEET PG counselling 2021 to get over, they will miss the chance to apply for the NEET PG 2022.

Doctors claim that they will be left with no choice but to surrender their prestigious medical degrees to the government. In the letter, they also added that the exam bodies are harassing them and there is no one to show empathy or compassion to them.

The NEET PG 2022 is scheduled to be conducted on May 21. NEET PG is an entrance exam for postgraduate courses in medicine. Practising doctors and fresh MBBS graduates can apply for the entrance exam.

“We chose this profession to serve this country and people, little did we know that we will be harassed by exam bodies like this,” reads the letter.

“We are being continuously harassed mentally by NMC (National Medical Council) and NBE (National Board of Examination) because of their mismanagement. We are not at fault but because of the chaotic bodies like NMC and NBE, we are facing all these consequences,” it further read.

There are as many as 5000 interns who are ineligible to appear for the exam as they served during the Covid-19 pandemic. Further, as per the policy of the National Medical Commission (NMC), there needs to be sufficient between counselling of one session and the next exam.

But that is not the case this year. The counselling will end on May 3 and the exam is on May 21, which leaves a little gap between the two and it is “unfair”, claims the students. They have added that the counselling schedule of the last year’s exam has been changed seven times this year.

“As per the policy of NMC, there needs to be a sufficient gap between Counselling of one session and the next examination. But this year the all-India counselling will be over by May 3, 2022 and State counselling will start afterwards which might go till mid or may end. The examination is scheduled on May 21, just a few days after completion of All India counselling. This stands unfair,” the letter read adding that NMC is “adamant” about not changing the exam date as they plan to begin the academic session by August. They also said that postponing the exam till July will not affect the academic session.

“We are in a dilemma if we should attend counselling or prepare for the exam because of this insufficient time gap,” the letter said. Now whatever happens to our lives, because of any extreme decisions out of depression and helplessness, the sole responsibility must be taken by NMC,” it added.

