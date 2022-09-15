NEET PG 2022 Counselling Begins Today at mcc.nic.in: Know Documents Needed, Steps to Apply

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test postgraduate (NEET PG) 2022 counselling process will begin today, September 15. Interested and eligible candidates can register for the counselling process on the official website of the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) — mcc.nic.in. As per the tentative schedule, the round 1 registrations will go on till September 23.

The round 1 choice filling and locking process will be held between September 20 to 25. As per the official schedule, the round 1 seat allotment result will be declared on September 28. Thereafter, candidates will have to report to the allotted colleges between September 29 and October 4.

The NEET PG counselling will be conducted for 50 per cent All India Quota seats and 100 per cent deemed, central universities, AFMS, PG DNB seats. This year, the NEET PG counselling will be held in four rounds. This includes the mop-up round and stray vacancy round. Check the full counselling schedule here.

NEET PG Counselling 2022: Documents Needed

— A Valid ID Proof.

— NEET PG 2022 admit card.

— NEET PG 2022 result.

— Mark Sheets of MBBS/BDS professional examinations.

— MBBS/BDS Degree Certificate.

— Internship Completion Certificate.

— NMC issued registration certificate.

— Date of birth proof.

— Valid ID proof.

— Caste certificate.

— Disability Certificate.

NEET PG Counselling 2022: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website of the MCC

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the NEET PG 2022 counselling link

Step 3: Register yourself

Step 4: Enter the required details and fill in the form

Step 5: Upload documents, pay the application fee. Submit

Step 6: Download and take a printout of the application form.

The NEET PG 2022 results were declared within 10 days of the exam. The counselling process was scheduled to begin earlier but was later delayed due to a Supreme Court hearing against the 10 per cent reservation policy for the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS). Last year, a section of aspirants, filed a plea challenging the EWS reservation in the All India Quota (AIQ) saying it will be a disadvantage for meritorious students. The reservation states Rs 8 lakh as the eligibility criteria to avail the quota.

