NEET PG 2022 Counselling Delayed, Aspirants Raise Questions, Asks Why Was Exam Not Postponed?

Aspirants of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) PG 2022 have raised questions over the delay of the counselling process. The students had earlier demanded the exam be postponed. But that did not happen. The NEET PG 2022 results were also declared within 10 days of the exam. Now, the counselling process is scheduled to begin in September. This decision by the authorities has left aspirants appalled. They are asking if the admissions were to be held so late then why were exams not postponed?

In May, the candidates had requested authorities to defer the exam by 40 days claiming it was coinciding with the ongoing counselling of NEET PG 2021. The aspirants had launched several protests and written to the Education Ministry and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. But to no avail. The students have now taken to social media platforms to put forth their concerns.

Also read| NEET PG: Over 1,456 Vacant Seats, SC Irked, Says ‘Playing with Future of Students’

The delay in the counselling could be due to the resumption of the Supreme Court hearing against the 10 per cent reservation for the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) category in government institutes from August 2. A group of NEET PG aspirants had, last year filed a plea challenging the EWS reservation in the All India Quota (AIQ) for the NEET PG counselling stating it will be a disadvantage for meritorious students. The reservation states Rs 8 lakh as the eligibility criteria to avail the quota.

Furthermore, there has been a proposal to replace NEET PG with NeXT (National Exit Test) from January 2023. Students are worried that the delay in the counselling process combined with a new exam pattern would affect their education and careers. If students are unable to clear the NEET PG counselling this time, they would go with the new exam pattern next year. They are worried that there would not be enough time to do the preparations, plus the pattern for NeXT is also yet to be released.

#NEETPG 2022

Exam conducted on 21 May, just 2 weeks after NEET PG 2021 counseling

Result declared on June 1, just 10 days after NEET PG 2022 exam

Counseling : Not started till July end. 2L PG aspirants sitting at home since 2 months. PLEASE EXPEDITE #NEETPG2022 counseling !! — Ghost Hunter (@DrTPandey) July 21, 2022

But still the government delays counselling process for #NEETPG and donot give clarity on the new rules for seat allotment and no of seats in the institutes beforehand to students appearing for exam — Vamsi Venkat (@Vamsi_Venkats) July 29, 2022

Result declared on 1st June and commencement of neet pg 2022 counseling after 3 months of result declaration.. and admission to colleges might be a year after the counseling..!!! Just Neetpg 2022 things🙄🙄#NEETPG2022 #NEETPG #nbems #MCC #doctors #medico #waitingforcounselling — dr_sharmisthapanja (@dr_sharmistha95) July 28, 2022

As per the Medical Counselling Committee’s (MCC) NEET PG 2022 counselling scheduled, it will commence on September 1 for all central universities, deemed universities. It will follow 50 per cent All India Quota (AIQ) seats and 50 per cent state quota seats. Students can check the schedule at mcc.nic.in. This year’s exam was held on May 21 and the results were declared on June 1.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here