SC Refuses to Stall NEET-PG 2022 Counselling, to Begin from September 1

The Supreme Court on Monday said that it will not interfere with the counselling process of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) PG 2022, which is scheduled to commence from September 1. The matter, which was mentioned before bench headed by Justice DY Chandrachud-led bench, said, “There shall be no more stalling. We’ll not interfere.”

The bench comprising Justices DY Chandrachud and Hima Kohli added that “we cannot put the put the students in jeopardy.” The writ petition challenged the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBE) decision to not release the answer key and question paper for NEET PG 2022. The petitioners alleged there were several discrepancies in the marks of the candidates who appeared for the exam this time. The aspirants demanded that the answer keys be re-evaluated, and the students be allowed to challenge the keys.

Also read | Meet Dr Aindrila Singha Roy Who Improved NEET PG Rank From 7300 to 30, Know Her Strategy

As per the schedule of NEET PG counselling 2022, the registration process for counselling for admission to postgraduate courses in medical colleges will begin on September 1. The last date to apply is September 4. The choice filling window will open from September 2, during which, students will have to fill the choice of course and college. The seats will be allocated based on merit, however, the choice of candidates will also be considered.

There will be a total of four rounds in the couselling process. Students who get the seat of choice under round 1 will have to report to their respective institutes to get their documents verified from September 9 to 13. The result of the first round of NEET PG counselling will be released on September 8. For candidates who would not be able to clear counselling in round 1, subsequent lists will be released. Before starting the counselling seat matrix will be released on August 30.

Read all the Latest Education News and Breaking News here