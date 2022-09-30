NEET PG 2022 Counselling: MCC to Declare Round 1 Allotment Result Today After Withdrawing First Time

After withdrawing the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) PG counselling 2022 round 1 seat allotment result on September 27, MCC is set to declare the merit list today, September 30. Those who registered for the counselling process will be able to access the result at mcc.nic.in, by using their application number.

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) had conducted the choice filling round once again after withdrawing the result as some PG DNB institutes did not complete their address profile on portal due to which their seats were not visible. After announcement of the result, candidates will have to report to the allotted colleges between October 1 to 7, up to 5 pm to reserve the seats.

Also read| 9.93 Lakh Aspirants, 83,000 Spots: Can Hybrid Learning Heal India’s Medical College Seat Crunch?

The NEET PG counselling is being conducted for 50 per cent All India Quota (AIQ) seats and 100 per cent deemed, central universities, AFMS, PG DNB seats. Several aspirants have been upset claiming that the delay in the medical counselling process is causing them mental stress and called it a “cruel joke.” The Directorate General of Health Services has assured students that this will not make much of an impact on their counselling schedule as it will just create a difference of just one day.

NEET PG 2022 round 1 seat allotment result: How to check

Step 1: Go to the official website of MCC

Step 2: Click on NEET PG medical counselling link

Step 3: Log in using application number and password

Step 4: The NEET PG seat allotment result will appear on screen. Download and save for further use

The NEET PG counselling 2022 will be held in four rounds including mop-up and stray vacancy round. A delay in the first round could mean the next round may be deferred. As per schedule released by MCC earlier, it stated the round 2 registrations will be held from October 10 to 14. The seat allotment result will be out on October 19. The entire counselling process of NEET PG 2022 will end on November 21.

Read all the Latest Education News and Breaking News here