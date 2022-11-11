NEET PG 2022 Counselling: Mop up Round Registration Dates Revised

Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has announced that it has revised NEET PG 2022 Counselling mop up round dates. Candidates who are waiting to register for the mop up round can check the official notice through the official site of MCC at mcc.nic.in.
NEET PG 2022 Counselling: How to register for mop up round
Step 1. Visit the official site of MCC at mcc.nic.in.
Step 2. Click on NEET PG 2022 Counselling mop up round link available on the home page.
Step 3. Enter the login details and click on submit.
Step 4. Fill in the application form and make the payment of fees.
Step 5. Click on submit and download the page.
Step 6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
Earlier, the mop up round registration period was planned to run from October 31 to November 4, 2022. The announcement of the results and the reporting period were both set for November 9 and 11, 2022, respectively.
The MCC official notification reads: “In light of the Court proceedings in W.P. No. 174 of 2022 along with I.A. before the Hon’ble Supreme Court of India and in continuation of the notice no. U12021/01/2022-MEC dated 04/11/2022 it is decided to extend the schedule for the Mop-up Round of PG Counselling,”
