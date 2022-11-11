NEET PG 2022 Counselling: Mop up Round Registration Dates Revised

Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has announced that it has revised NEET PG 2022 Counselling mop up round dates. Candidates who are waiting to register for the mop up round can check the official notice through the official site of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

NEET PG 2022 Counselling: How to register for mop up round

Step 1. Visit the official site of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

Step 2. Click on NEET PG 2022 Counselling mop up round link available on the home page.

Step 3. Enter the login details and click on submit.

Step 4. Fill in the application form and make the payment of fees.

Step 5. Click on submit and download the page.

Step 6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Earlier, the mop up round registration period was planned to run from October 31 to November 4, 2022. The announcement of the results and the reporting period were both set for November 9 and 11, 2022, respectively.

The MCC official notification reads: “In light of the Court proceedings in W.P. No. 174 of 2022 along with I.A. before the Hon’ble Supreme Court of India and in continuation of the notice no. U12021/01/2022-MEC dated 04/11/2022 it is decided to extend the schedule for the Mop-up Round of PG Counselling,”

“Also it is been decided by the competent authority that the internal seats of Central Universities i.e. AMU, BHU & DU and I.P. Universities (VMMC & Safdarjung Hospital & ABVIMS & RML Hospital) shall be filled by All India Candidates after the exhaustion of Internal Candidates at the respective institutes in the stray vacancy Round. Hence the candidates who wish to apply at the above-mentioned universities may exercise the option of choice filling by using the registration unlocking facility as per the schedule”, added the MCC notice.

This year, after receiving a suggestion from the National Medical Commission (NMC) and taking into account the high number of openings in the NEET PG counselling 2021, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MOHFW) recommended lowering the NEET PG cut-off 2022 by 25 percentile.

