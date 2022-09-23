NEET PG 2022 Counselling: NMC Adds More Seats for MD, MS Admission, Registrations End Today

More MD (Doctor of Medicine) and MS (Master of Surgery) seats in the Round 1 seat matrix of NEET PG 2022 Counselling have been added by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC). The list of available seats can be viewed by the aspirants on the official site of MCC, mcc.nic.in.

Students, participating in the counselling process, can exercise their choice-filling for the newly added seats online. The deadline to complete the registration process for Round 1 NEET PG counselling ends today, September 23. Those who have yet not applied can do so by paying the fee till 8 pm.

“The Medical Counselling Committee has received information from the following Institutes (List enclosed) about new seats which could not be contributed by the colleges before the start of Round-1 of PG Counselling 2022 as LoPs from NMC were received after the start of Round-1 of counselling,” reads the notifications shared by MCC.

The commission added that the seats were added in the ‘larger interest’ of the candidates.

As per the update, medical colleges in Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Jammu and Kashmir and Madhya Pradesh have announced new seats. MCC has also informed the medical colleges that the Overseas Citizen of India (OCI), Person of Indian Origin (PIO), and foreign nationals will only be eligible for seats meant for NRIs and not for regular seats.

Previously, the committee announced the removal of postgraduate seats from two medical colleges for NEET PG round 1 counselling. Gandhi Medical College, Bhopal and BJ Government Medical College, Ahmedabad had requested MCC to withdraw their seats.

The NEET PG round 1 seat allotment result is going to be declared on September 28. Once released, candidates will have to arrive at their allotted colleges between September 29 and October 4. Every year, MCC conducts online counselling for granting admissions to eligible candidates in Post Graduate programmes (MD/MS/Diploma and MDS) under 50% All India Quota.

