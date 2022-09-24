NEET PG 2022 Counselling Round 1 Choice Filing Concludes Tomorrow at mcc.nic.in

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test postgraduate (NEET PG) 2022 round 1 choice filling and locking process ends tomorrow, September 25. Candidates who have already registered for the NEET PG 2022 counselling can fill in their choices through the official website of Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) at mcc.nic.in. The registration process for counselling has already concluded on September 23.

The verification of internal candidates by the respective institutes will be held from September 23 to 24. As per the official schedule, the round 1 seat allotment result will be declared on September 28. Following which, candidates will have to report to the allotted colleges between September 29 and October 4.

NEET PG Counselling 2022: How to fill choices

Step 1: Visit the official website of the MCC

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the NEET PG 2022 counselling link

Step 3: Enter your registration number

Step 4: Fill in your choices

Step 5: Submit

The NEET PG counselling 2022 will be held in four rounds including mop up and stray vacancy rounds. The round 2 registrations will be held from October 10 to 14, and seat allotment result will be out on October 19. The mop-up round will begin from October 31, and the result will be on November 9. The final round which is the stray vacancy round will commence from November 15, result on November 17. The entire counselling process of NEET PG 2022 will end on November 21.

The NEET PG counselling is being conducted for 50 per cent All India Quota seats and 100 per cent deemed, central universities, AFMS, PG DNB seats. This year, the NEET PG counselling will be held in four rounds. This includes the mop-up round and stray vacancy round. Through the NEET PG 2022 counselling, as many as 26,168 Doctor of Medicine (MD), 922 PG diploma, 13,649 Master of Surgery (MS), 1,338 DNB CET and 1,326 Master of Dental Surgery (MDS) seats are on offer this year.

