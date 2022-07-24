NEET PG 2022 Counselling Schedule Out, Know Documents Needed & More

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released the schedule d for counselling for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET PG 2022). As per the schedule, the NEET PG 2022 Counselling will begin on September 1, 2022. Students can check the schedule at mcc.nic.in.

Students who have qualified in the NEET-PG 2022 exam will be able to fill their choices with respect to courses and colleges during the counselling process for admission to All India Quota seats, state medical and dental colleges, and central and deemed universities.

NEET PG 2022 Counselling: Documents Required

Here is the list of documents required during the NEET PG 2022 Counselling process.

A Valid ID Proof.

NEET PG 2022 admit card.

NEET PG 2022 result.

Mark Sheets of MBBS/BDS professional examinations.

MBBS/BDS Degree Certificate.

Internship Completion Certificate.

NMC issued registration certificate.

Date of birth proof.

Caste certificate.

Disability Certificate.

The PG counselling will commence for all central universities, deemed Universities and 50 per cent All India quota seats and 50 per cent state quota seats of medical and dental colleges simultaneously, the officials said.

Keeping in mind that 748 seats are still lying vacant in NEET Superspeciality counselling for the academic year 2021, the government has decided to conduct a special round of counselling without any cut-off percentile eligibility to prevent wastage of seats and in the larger public interest as a one-time measure, the officials said. The special mop-up round II for NEET-SS 2021 counselling will begin on Tuesday.

Usually, NEET-PG is held in January and the counselling starts in March. But because of COVID-19 and the delay in the last year’s admission process, this year’s exam was held on May 21 and the results were declared on June 1.

