NEET PG 2022: MCC Extends Last Date of Admission for State Quota Counselling Till Jan 14

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has extended the last date for admission against the NEET PG state quota counselling. The last date for admission and counselling for the state quota seats is January 14 now.

MCC has issued an important notice for state authorities conducting the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) PG Counselling 2022 stating that all the state authorities have been advised to conclude the state counselling on the same date as the AIQ counselling for NEET PG 2022.

As per the schedule for the NEET PG 2022 counselling special stray vacancy round, the last date of reporting for All India Quota, AIQ seats is January 14, 2023. Hence, MCC has asked state authorities to follow the same date and conclude state NEET PG counselling by then.

MCC will also conduct a Special Stray Vacancy round for the vacant PG seats including at MD, MS, Diploma, PG DNB and MDS programmes of All India Quota, central university, central institute, deemed university, and PG DNB in an online mode.

“Medical counselling committee is in receipt of representations from several States regarding extension of last date of admission for PG counselling 2022-23, the competent authorities have decided that the timeline for AIQ counselling and State counselling should be on same lines. Therefore, all the state counselling authorities are hereby informed that last date of admission/ counselling for State quota is extended till 14.01.2023,” an MCC statement said.

Meanwhile, MCC will declare the NEET PG counselling 2022 special stray vacancy round allotment result today, January 10, 2023. The official website — mcc.nic.in will make the NEET PG special stray vacancy seat allotment result available. Candidates can check and download the NEET PG special stray vacancy round allotment result by using their NEET PG roll number, password, and security pin. However, the result will be provisional. After the release of NEET PG provisional seat allotment 2022, candidates can raise objections. If valid, authorities will reconsider the allotment and will declare a final seat allotment for special stray vacancy round.

