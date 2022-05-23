NEET PG 2022 Over: Know When Result Date, Passing Marks, Expected cut-off For Admission to Top Medical Colleges

After much debate, the postgraduate medical entrance exam – NEET PG – has been conducted. Soon after the exam, many candidates expressed that the exam was easy, however, they hoped for more time for revision. After months long protest and a case in Supreme Court, the National Board of Examinations (NBE) conducted the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET-PG) examination on May 21, as per schedule.

Now that the exam is over, what is next for medical aspirants? When will be the result out and what would be the passing marks? What will be the cut-off for top colleges and when will counselling process begin? Here is a look at what’s nex for the NEET PG aspirants.

While the NBE has not released the official date for the exam results, the results are anticipated to be out in June. As per the media reports, NBE will release the NEET PG 2022 result PDF on June 20. Aspirants who have given their exams can check their result at nbe.edu.in, once it is out.

NEET PG 2022: Passing Marks

To clear the exam any candidate is required to score above the at least 50th percentile score. For candidates hailing from SC, ST, and OBC categories, the minimum marks required to pass is 40th percentile, as per rule.

Last year, the Directorate General of Health Services has decided to reduce the cut-off for the NEET PG 2021 by 15 per cent. This means that instead of 50 percentile marks, students who obtain 35 percentile marks were declared to have passed the exam. As per the relaxation offered, students from unreserved category need to secure 35 percentile marks while those who are from PH category need 30 percentile, and for SC, ST, and OBC category students the marks needed are 25 percentile. Meanwhile, there was a demand of further reducing of NEET PG cut off, which has been dismissed by the Supreme Court recently.

NEET PG 2022: Cut-off for Top Colleges

On the other hand, the cutoff marks of NEET PG differ every year considering the total number of candidates who appeared and cleared the exam. The highest marks secured by a candidate also matter in determining the cutoff.

The officials will release the cutoff list along with the results this year, however , here is the look of last few years cut off that can be a reference point for the candidates.

Year Unreserved Resaved Category cut-off 2021 302 265 2020 366 319 2019 340 295

Meanwhile, based on the exam analysis, the cut off for this year is expected to as following:

Year Unreserved Reserved 2020 310-360 marks 270-330 marks

This year the postgraduate medical exam was conducted in pen and paper mode, wherein a total of of 200 multiple-choice questions were asked from MBBS syllabi such as Pre-Clinical, Para-Clinical, and Clinical.

