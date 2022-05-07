NEET PG 2022 Postponed, to be Held on June 9

The National Eligibility Entrance Test for postgraduate (NEET) PG 2022 has been postponed to July 9. It was earlier scheduled to be held on May 21. The announcement comes after several aspirants of the medical entrance exam demanded it be postponed. They claimed that due to the delay in NEET PG 2021 counselling process, they will not have enough time to prepare for the exam.

The candidates had said that conducting the exam would make around 5,000 medical interns ineligible to appear for the exam. They had served during the Covid-19 pandemic as Covid warriors. A petition was filed earlier in the Supreme Court seeking clarification on the EWS criteria regarding its validity. The case has been pending in the case relating to 2022 counselling. The petition sought direction from the apex court to specify in the information bulletin about the EWS criteria for the academic session 2022-23.

A section of aspirants had earlier written to President Ram Nath Kovind demanding postponement of the exams. They had pointed that since the NEET PG counselling 2021 is not over yet, it leaves the very little gap between the counselling and the next exam. Further, they added, that while the application forms are currently available, the doctors who have cleared their exam last and are yet to get the seats are waiting for the NEET PG counselling 2021 to get over. This way they will miss the chance to apply for the NEET PG 2022.

The young doctors had said that they will be left with no choice but to surrender their prestigious medical degrees to the government. In the letter to the president, they had said hat the exam bodies are harassing them and there is no one to show empathy or compassion to them.

NEET PG 2022: Exam pattern

The NEET PG 2022 will be a computer-based test (CBT) and will feature questions in the multiple-choice questions (MCQs) mode. The exam will held be for 3 hours 30-minute featuring a total of 200 questions. The syllabus for the exam will comprise of subjects as per Graduate Medical Education Regulations issued by the Medical Council of India (MCI). The medium of instruction will be in English only. For every correct answer, candidates will be given four marks and one mark will be deducted for every wrong attempt.

