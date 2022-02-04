NEET PG 2022 Postponement Plea in SC LIVE updates: Change in Internship Deadline Likely

Live now
NEET PG 2022 Postponement LIVE Updates: The Supreme Court will be hearing a plea seeking postponement of the postgraduate medical entrance exam – NEET PG 2022. A petition was filed by six MBBS students seeking postponement of the exam considering the NEET PG 2021 counselling dates are clashing with the NEET PG 2022 exam. MBBS graduates had taken to Twitter and launched digital protests seeking a postponement. NEET PG is
Recently, the apex court, on January 7, had paved the way for starting the stalled NEET-PG 2021 counselling process based on the existing 27 per cent OBC and 10 per cent EWS reservations in the All India Quota seats, saying there is an “urgent need” to begin the admission process.
One of the NEET PG regulations said that 30 beds of a hospital have to be assigned to one unit of students pursuing the PG course and now two students of two academic sessions will have to be accommodated in the same facility. The petition raises a challenge to the violation of NEET PG Regulations, 2000, while admitting candidates for academic sessions in one session as there is an “explicit cap on the number of PG admissions to be done per year per unit”, a lawyer of the firm said.
The plea challenges the condition provided in the information bulletin which provides for a deadline of May 31, 2022, for completion of the internship. “The petitioners (with 1500 candidates) have mentioned that they were in Covid duties in the year 2021 and therefore their internship was postponed. They have submitted that they are victims of circumstances and that they were not informed at any time that serving in Covid duties would tantamount to a situation where they will not be eligible to appear for the NEET-PG,” the lawyer said.
To be eligible to appear for NEET PG, candidates also need to complete MBBS including internship, however, due to the Covid-19 duty, many students could not complete their internship. As per the petitioners, many MBBS graduates would not be able to take up the examination due to the non-completion of the mandatory internship period. The plea referred to PM Modi’s statement from 2021 and stated that the services of final year MBBS doctors were utilised to handle mild Covid cases which delayed their schedule. NEET PG aspirants thus seek an extension in the internship completion deadline.
The plea filed by six MBBS graduates, through Dubey Law Chambers, seeks a direction to the National Board of Examination to defer the scheduled test until various requirements, such as completion of the mandatory internship period, set forth in the PG regulations, are met by many aspirants.
The Supreme Court will hear a plea seeking postponement of NEET PG 2022 today, February 4. The plea was earlier listed for February 7, however, it has now been taken up early. Candidates are demanding deferment of the exam as the counselling dates for 2021 and exam dates for 2022 are clashing. MBBS graduates aslo seek deadline in their internship completition deadline.
Candidates have also asked for an extension of the internship deadline. Petitions claim that MBBS graduates, who could not do their internship due to their Covid duty would be rendered ineligible from appearing for NEET PG 2022. Thus, they are seeking an extension in the internship deadline and subsequently the exam. NEET PG internship competition deadline is set at May 31.
The plea referred to the statement made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 3, last year to postpone NEET-PG 2021 by at least four months and the fact that the services of final year MBBS doctors will be utilised to handle mild Covid cases.
