NEET PG 2022: Priyanka Gandhi Asks Health Minister to Postpone Exam

Amid the rising demands from medical professionals and MBBS graduates to defer the National Eligibility Entrance Test for postgraduate (NEET) PG 2022, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has come out in support of the aspirants. The Congress general secretary has tagged health minister, Mansukh Mandaviya in a tweet asking him to release the aspirants of mental stress by postponing the exam.

The exam is scheduled to be held on May 21. There is a plea at Supreme Court seeking postponement of NEET PG 2022, which will be heard on May 13. The candidates have been demanding it be deferred by six to eight week citing lack of time for preparation as the counselling process of NEET PG 2021 ends late.

“Due to the delay in counseling of NEETPG2021, the candidates of NEETPG2022 are putting forward a very legitimate demand to postpone the examination by a few weeks. Please relieve these youths from mental stress by taking the step of postponing the exam for a few weeks. #POSTPONENEETPG2022," tweeted Gandhi.

..@mansukhmandviya जी NEETPG2021 की counselling में हुई देरी के चलते NEETPG2022 के अभ्यर्थी परीक्षा को कुछ हफ्तों के लिए टालने की एकदम जायज मांग आपके सामने रख रहे हैंकृपया परीक्षा को कुछ हफ्तों के लिए टालने का कदम उठाकर इन युवाओं को मानसिक तनाव से राहत दीजिए#POSTPONENEETPG2022 — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) May 11, 2022

The NEET-PG 2022 was earlier scheduled to be held in March but later deferred to May 21 after multiple representations from doctors and students were raised to postpend the exam. A fake circular claiming NEET PG 2022 has been postponed to July 9 was doing rounds as well. However, the government fact check arm, PIB Fact Check, pointed that the circular is fake and the exam has not been postponed.

The aspirants have been demanding deferment as the NEET PG 2022 exam claiming that NEET counselling 2021 is not yet over, thus leaving very little gap between the counselling and the next exam. Further, the application forms are not currently available and doctors who cracked NEET PG 2021 with a lower rank are still waiting for the counselling, however, if they do not get a seat, they will not be able to apply for NEET PG 2022 either. This will make them lose a year.

Aspirants also claim that 5000 interns will become ineligible to appear for the exam as they served during the Covid-19 pandemic. An extension of the exam will provide way for them.

The plea in SC which will be heard on May 13 has been filed by senior advocate Rakesh Khanna on behalf of doctors who want the NEET PG to be postponed. The petition will be heard by Bench of justice DY Chandrachud and PS Narasimha. The petitioners are demanding a ‘fair opportunity’ for candidates to appear for the exam.

