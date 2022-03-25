NEET PG 2022 Registration To End Today; Apply at nbe.edu.in

The National Board of Examinations (NBE) is going to end the application form window for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET-PG) 2022 on Friday, March 25. Candidates who are yet to register for the medical exam can do still do it by today till 11:55 pm at nbe.edu.in

The NEET-PG 2022 will be conducted on May 21, this is the revised date for the exam, earlier the exams were supposed to happen in March. The move comes after multiple representations from doctors and students were raised to postpend the exam.

NEET PG 2022: How To Register?

Step 1. Go to the official website of NBEMS

Step 2. Click on the NEET PG 2022 registration link on the homepage

Step 3. Register yourself using the required credentials

Step 4. Fill the application form

Step 5. Pay the application fees. Submit

Step 6. Download and take a print out of the application form for further use

NEET PG 2022: Application fee

To apply for the registration candidates will have to pay the registration fee. Candidates must note that the registration fee for those belonging to general category, EWS, and OBC is Rs 4250 while candidates belonging to SC, ST, and PwD category the registration fee is Rs 3250.

Must note that after the closing of the registration process, the NBE will open the NEET PG 2022 correction window from March 29 to April 7. The edit window will only be available for registered aspirants.

NEET PG 2022: Exam pattern

The NEET PG 2022 is a computer-based test (CBT) which will be for 3 hours 30-minute featuring a total of 200 questions. The syllabus for the exam will comprise of subjects as per Graduate Medical Education Regulations issued by the Medical Council of India. The examination will have multiple-choice questions (MCQs) and the medium of instruction will be in English only. For every correct answer, candidates will be given 4 marks and 1 mark will be deducted for every wrong attempt.

