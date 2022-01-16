NEET PG 2022 Registrations Begin at nbe.edu.in

The registrations for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) postgraduate 2022) have begun at the official website at nbe.edu.in. The application process started on January 15 and will continue till February 4, up to 11.55 pm. NEET PG 2022 is scheduled to be held on March 12.

The application edit window will be open from February 8 to 11. The admit card will be issued on March 7 while the results will be declared on March 31, as per the official notice. The admit cards will contain the exam day guidelines, time slots as per which the candidates must reach the exam hall and the venue. The exam will be held for admissions to MD, MS, and PG diploma courses for the academic sessions 2022-23.

NEET PG 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates must have an MBBS degree or a provisional MBBS pass certificate issued by the NMC or the Medical Council of India. They must also have completed a one-year internship on or before May 31, 2022. “Candidates found to be ineligible at any stage of NEET-PG 2022 will not be permitted to appear in the examination and/or counseling," NBE said.

NEET PG 2022: How To Apply

Step 1. Go to the official website of NBEMS

Step 2. Click on the NEET PG 2022 registration link on the homepage

Step 3. Register yourself using the required credentials

Step 4. Fill the application form

Step 5. Pay the application fees. Submit

Step 6. Download and take a print out of the application form for further use

NEET PG 2022: Application fee

Candidates belonging to general, EWS, and OBC will have to pay Rs 4250 while SC, ST, and PwD candidates will have to pay Rs 3250.

NEET PG 2022: Exam pattern

The exam will be held in the computer-based test (CBT) mode for 3 hours 30-minute featuring a total of 200 questions. The syllabus for the exam will comprise of subjects as per Graduate Medical Education Regulations issued by the Medical Council of India. The examination will have multiple-choice questions (MCQs) and the medium of instruction will be in English only. For every correct answer, candidates will be given 4 marks and 1 mark will be deducted for every wrong attempt.

