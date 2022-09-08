NEET PG 2022 Revised Counselling Schedule Out, Registrations from September 15

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test postgraduate (NEET PG) 2022 counselling will begin from September 15. Interested and eligible candidates can register for the counselling process on the official website of Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) — mcc.nic.in. The round 1 registrations will go on till September 23.

The NEET PG counselling 2022 will be held in four rounds including mop up and stray vacancy rounds. The entire process will end on November 21. The round 1 seat allotment result will be declared on September 28, and candidates will have to report to the allotted colleges between September 29 and October 4. The NEET PG counselling will be conducted for 50 per cent All India Quota seats and 100 per cent deemed, central universities, AFMS, PG DNB seats.

The choice filling and locking process of round 1 will be held between September 20 and 25. The first round verification of internal candidates by the respective universities will be done September 23 and 24, while the processing of seat allotment will be on September 26 and 27.

The round 2 registrations will be from October 10 to 14, and seat allotment result is on October 19. The mop-up round will begin from October 31, and the result will be on November 9. The final round which is the stray vacancy round will commence from November 15, result on November 17 and the NEET PG 2022 counselling process will conclude on November 21.

In the stray vacancy round, no new registration will be accepted. There will be no fresh choice filling. The choices exercised by candidates in mop up round will be considered for allotment of seats for stray vacancy round, reads the official notice. Through the NEET PG counselling, as many as 26,168 Doctor of Medicine (MD), 922 PG diploma, 13,649 Master of Surgery (MS), 1,338 DNB CET and 1,326 Master of Dental Surgery (MDS) seats are on offer this year.

