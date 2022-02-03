NEET PG 2022: SC to Hear Plea Seeking Postponement of Medical Entrance Test Tomorrow

The Supreme Court will hear a plea seeking postponement of National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) for postgraduate admissions on Friday, February 4. The plea was earlier listed for February 7 but is now likely to be heard tomorrow. A plea was filed earlier on Tuesday in the SC seeking postponement of the NEET which is scheduled on March 12 for admissions in postgraduate medical courses.

The plea filed by six MBBS graduates, through Dubey Law Chambers, seeks a direction to the National Board of Examination to defer the scheduled test until various requirements, such as completion of the mandatory internship period, set forth in the PG regulations, are met by many aspirants.

As per the petitioners, many MBBS graduates would not be able to take up the examination due to the non-completion of the mandatory internship period. Meanwhile, many aspirants also took to the microblogging site Twitter to raise their concerns and demand the postponement, as reported by News18 earlier.

Petitions claim that scores of MBBS graduates, who could not do their internship due to their duty in tackling the COVID-19 pandemic, would be rendered ineligible from appearing in the NEET-PG due to lack of mandatory internship duty. The plea referred to the statement made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 3, last year to postpone NEET-PG 2021 by at least four months and the fact that the services of final year MBBS doctors will be utilised to handle mild Covid cases.

Read|NEET PG Counselling Round 1 Result: Know Top Colleges & Their Admission Process

The plea challenges the condition provided in the information bulletin which provides for a deadline of May 31, 2022, for completion of the internship. “The petitioners (with 1500 candidates) have mentioned that they were in Covid duties in the year 2021 and therefore their internship was postponed. They have submitted that they are victims of circumstances and that they were not informed at any time that serving in Covid duties would tantamount to a situation where they will not be eligible to appear for the NEET-PG," the lawyer said.

One of the NEET PG regulations said that 30 beds of a hospital have to be assigned to one unit of students pursuing the PG course and now two students of two academic sessions will have to be accommodated in the same facility. The petition raises a challenge to the violation of NEET PG Regulations, 2000, while admitting candidates for academic sessions in one session as there is an “explicit cap on the number of PG admissions to be done per year per unit", a lawyer of the firm said.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.