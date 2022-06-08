NEET PG 2022 Scorecard at nbe.edu.in, How to Download Marks Memo

The National Board of Examinations (NBE) is all set to release the scorecard of NEET PG 2022 at nbe.edu.in. As per the official notice, the NEET PG 2022 scorecard will be released today, on June 8. Once the scorecard is out, only candidates whose names are included in the rank list by qualifying for the entrance test can download the NEET PG scorecard 2022 by entering their user ID and password.

The result of NEET PG 2022 was declared on June 1, 2022, in the form of a merit list, which mentions the roll number, marks scored (out of 800), and the rank secured by the candidate.

NEET PG scorecard 2022: Steps to download

In order to download the scorecard of NEET PG 2022, candidates can follow these steps and get their scorecard.

Step 1: Go to the official website – nbe.edu.in

Step 2: Select NEET-PG as the entrance exam

Step 3: Click on the application login

Step 4: Enter the user ID and password

Step 5: The scorecard of NEET PG appears on the screen

Step 6: Verify the details printed on it

Step 7: Download and take at least three to four printouts for future use

After downloading the marks memo, students can check the following in the score card to ensure its error-free

— Name, personal details

— Exam date and venue

— Calculation

— Pass/Fail Status

On the basis of scorecards, and results, qualified aspirants have to participate in NEET PG 2022 counselling. The NEET PG counselling schedule 2022 has not been announced yet. NEET PG score is valid for admission to all postgraduate level courses including MDS, MS, postgraduate diploma courses among others.

NEET PG: Passing Marks & Cut-Off

To pass the exam, candidates needed at least 50th percentile score. For candidates hailing from SC, ST, and OBC categories, the minimum marks required to pass is 40th percentile, as per rule.

This year, the cut-off score out of 800 is 275 for unreserved category, 245 for SC, ST, and OBC candidates, and for PwD, it is 260 marks, as per the official notice released by the NBE. Those who obtained equal to or more than the cut-off will be eligible to appear for counselling. The counselling schedule will be out soon.

YEAR UNRESERVED RESAVED CATEGORY CUT-OFF 2021 302 265 2020 366 319 2019 340 295

This year, NBE declared the result for NEET PG – the postgraduate medical entrance exam within a record time of 10 days of conducting the exam. After months ling pertest seeking postponement, the medical entrance exam was conducted on May 21. Most of the candidates who took the exam reported the exam to be easy.

