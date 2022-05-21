NEET PG 2022: Students Say Exam Was 'Easy', Lost Revision Time in 'Fiasco'

After months long protest, the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test postgraduate (NEET-PG) 2022 was conducted today, May 21. According to some students on social media platforms, the exam was easy for those who had prepared, while for others it was lengthy. While some students felt that they could have revised more, others said the questions were standard adding that a lot of time was lost in the ‘fiasco’, which could have been used for revision.

The exam was held in a single shift from 9 am to 12:30 pm. The exam was conducted amidst protest from students to postpone it. The Supreme Court had rejected the plea of a group of doctors seeking postponement of the postgraduate level medical entrance exam. A large section of medical aspirants had over the past month launched multiple protests stating ‘justice for doctors’ on social media that garnered support from a lot of people including politicians, and student bodies.

“A straight-forward exam but there were a few tricky questions,” said Dr Aseem Dewan, Director (PG Division), Aakash+BYJU’S. He further added, “As expected, there were several questions on contraception. A couple of questions on ectopic pregnancy. 75 image-based questions but about 30 of those didn’t really need an image. Tricky question on inhaled foreign body – flexible bronchoscopy is risky in a hypoxemic patient and foreign body removal is easier with rigid bronchoscopy. Reduced air entry was the answer.”

“A lot of questions on clinical scenario, many of which wasn’t relevant at all. For example, the 4-line description of cholera case, only to turn around and ask the receptor for the toxin. Straightforward facts from molecular biology and biochemistry. Surgery was simple, exploratory laparotomy for perforation-peritonitis and stab wound, intussception,” he added.

I think exam was easy ‍♂️ we just wasted lot of days in this fiasco even one proper revision of notes would change the game , but this fiasco stretch till end day and now even after exam #NEETPG2022 — doctortanmay (@tanmaynagrale) May 21, 2022

Basically, I had the impression that “I could have revised more.” And I exactly know this how I’ll feel even before exams. Blame is on meeeeeeeee!#neetpg2022 — Dr Monisha Ezhil (@EzhilMonisha) May 21, 2022

Things would have been if I had those last 40 days back which eventually got wasted !

Paper was on easy side What about you guys ?#NEETPG2022 #NEETPG22 #MedTwitter — . (@KaranAh37716166) May 21, 2022

I’ll say this before anyone else takes claim!

In #NEETPG2022 – 100% questions have come from all the standard textbooks of 19 subjects. Nothing beyond. — Dr Abbas Ali | Ortho Surgeon (@boneteacher) May 21, 2022

#NEETPG2022

Thanks to HM for not postponing the exambecoz even if it would have, we would not have covered the topics that are asked in paper! but have gone through unnecessary stress for another 8 weeks..I personally felt questions were lengthy guys . — Susmithajoy (@Susmithajoy1) May 21, 2022

The building you see in this picture is the Examination Centre for #NEETPG2022 at Silchar, Assam. @mansukhmandviya Thank you for such wonderful arrangements. We are proud to have a leader like you as our HM. #NEETPG pic.twitter.com/v1VHBiLPv8 — Dr.Dawipayan Deb (@deb_dawipayan) May 19, 2022

NEET PG 2022 was held in the computer-based test (CBT) mode for a duration of 3 hours 30 minutes. The paper featured a total of 200 multiple choice questions (MCQs). For each correct answer, candidates will get four marks each. One mark will be deducted for every wrong attempt. No marks will be deducted for any unattempted questions. The NEET PG result 2022 will be available on the NBEMS websites — natboard.edu.in and nbe.edu.in, once released.

