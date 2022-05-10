NEET PG 2022: With Few Days Left, Know Last-minute Exam Preparation Tips and Tricks

With just a few days left for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) PG 2022, it is important for candidates to start revising whatever they have learnt. They must make a proper timetable and focus on the areas they are weak at. Every year, lakhs of candidates apply for the exam but only a few of them are able to crack it. Amid demands from candidates to postponement the exam citing lack of time for preparation, here are a few exam tips that might help with the process.

The NEET PG 2022 will be held on May 21. Students must study from the NCERT books for strong preparation of the exam. Further, make a strict time table and follow it. While revising for the exam, focus more on those subjects in which you are weak.

Candidates must attempt as many mock tests as possible till the last before the exam. This will help in understanding the exam pattern and complete the paper with the stipulated time. Solve question papers of last few years as it will help you understand your mistakes and rectify them.

NEET PG 2022 to be held amid protest

Aspirants of NEET PG have demanding the postponement of the exam for quite sometime now. Not only online protests on social media platforms, the candidates had earlier written to the health ministry, and started an online petition demanding the exam be deferred as there is very little gap between the exam and the last date of the NEET 2021 counselling process.

A section of aspirants had also written to President Ram Nath Kovind as well as to PM Narendra Modi demanding postponement. The candidates have claimed that conducting the exam on May 21 would make around 5,000 medical interns ineligible to appear for the exam, who had served as Covid warriors during the pandemic.

NEET PG 2022: Exam pattern & marking scheme

The NEET PG 2022 will be held in a computer-based test (CBT) mode. It will be conducted for 3 hours 30-minute and will consist of a total of 200 questions. The syllabus for the exam will comprise of subjects as per Graduate Medical Education Regulations issued by the Medical Council of India. The NEET PG will have multiple-choice questions (MCQs) and the medium of instruction will be in English only. For every correct answer, candidates will be awarded four marks and one mark will be deducted for every incorrect answer.

