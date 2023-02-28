The admit cards for the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) PG 2023 are out. The NBE released the admission cards while the candidates for NEET PG 2023 were waiting for the Supreme Court’s decision. The Supreme Court on Monday refused to entertain pleas seeking postponement of the NEET-PG 2023, which is scheduled for March 5.

Medical aspirants have been demanding to defer NEET PG 2023 exam dates, citing less time for preparation of the exams. However, the government has already refused to delay the exam. The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS)’s decision to release the admit card received backlash from the aspirants.

One Twitter user expressed her dissent over the release of admit cards stating “The release of Admit cards by @NMC_IND @MoHFW_INDIA shows how much they are in hurry to conduct the mismanaged PG exam in fact they don’t even bother to wait for the judiciary to release judgment. Heights of Arrogance!! @Indian__doctor @indiacom @FAIMA_INDIA_(sic)”

Another aspirant wrote on twitter that the govt knew that they were going to win in court. “Give your best guys!!!! All the best!!” he tweeted.

Others are of the opinion that haste in the decision was for private colleges. While some believe that National Medical Council should have maintained some decency by not releasing the admit cards when the matter was sub judice.

One certain Twitter user wrote, “Justice demanded for the ailments of healers!”

Earlier this month, Telangana High Court had asked the Medical Council to reconsider the decision but refused to pass an order on the exam dates.

Later, students approached Supreme Court for the relief, but matter was not heard immediately. The apex court refused to pass any order on deferring the dates and stated that it could be conducted as per the previously announced schedule.

