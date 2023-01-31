The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has started the online application correction process for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2023. The online application correction window opened on January 30, from 3 PM onwards. Candidates, who registered for NEET PG 2023, can make changes or edit their online applications by visiting the official website of NBEMS, nbe.edu.in. It is to be noted that the edit window will be open till February 3 (up to 11.55 PM).

“Some candidates have not uploaded their photographs, signatures, and/or thumb impressions as per prescribed Image Upload Instructions. Such candidates are required to rectify the image(s) in their application form during the edit window,” reads the notice.

Any information mentioned in the application form and/or document(s) uploaded can be changed or corrected during the edit window, the official notice adds. Candidates should keep in mind that the name, test city, nationality, mobile number, and email ID can’t be corrected or edited.

NEET PG 2023 application form: How to edit

Step 1: Go to the official website of NBEMS at nbe.edu.in

Step 2: Look for and click on the NEET PG 2023 section, on the homepage. Then click on the application link.

Step 3: Login using the correct credentials and make the necessary corrections

Step 4: Preview and submit the NEET PG 2023 application form

Step 5: Save and download the confirmation page.

Once the edit window closes, the admit card for NEET PG 2023 will be issued on February 27. As per the schedule, the NEET PG 2023 exam will be conducted on March 5 this year. The medical entrance exam will be held from 9 am to 12:30 pm in a Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. BEMS is conducting the NEET PG 2023 exam for candidates seeking admission to Doctor of Medicine (MD)/ Master of Science (MS)/ Postgraduate (PG) Diploma courses for the academic year 2023-24.

