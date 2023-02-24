The Supreme Court is yet to pass any order regarding the postponement of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) PG 2023. The hearing has now been scheduled for Feb 27, Monday. Several medical aspirants filed a plea in the Supreme Court seeking postponement of the exam by two to three months citing insufficient time to prepare for the entrance exam as well as the long gap between the NEET PG exam and counselling.

The apex court has asked NBE for certain information and a solution to the matter following which an order will be passed. As per the current schedule, the exam will be held on March 5, and the results would be declared by March 31. Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya had earlier announced that the NEET PG would be held as per the schedule and there would be no deferment.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, however, extended the internship deadline for NEET PG 2023 from June 31 to August 11, as per the notice. Due to this, MCC is expected to commence the counselling process in September. Candidates claim that this gap of five to six months will be a disadvantage for them.

NEET-PG applicants claim that if the exam was held on the scheduled day, more than 10,000 applicants would be left out because of their ineligibility to take the test. In a letter to the Union health ministry, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) argued that pushing forward the exam date would offer individuals presently completing their required internship time to study for the entrance exam.

Aspirants had earlier filed a plea at the Telangana High Court, however, it refused to pass any order but asked the NMC to reconsider the exam date. The HC granted two weeks’ time to NMC for filing their reply. Commenting on the Telangana HC order, Dr Krishnan termed it very neutral, saying “We will go ahead with SC case. If the FMGE exam can be postponed 115 days back due to local elections, NEET PG can and should certainly be postponed for a genuine cause.”

Read all the Latest Education News here