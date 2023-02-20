Following the National Medical Council’s refusal to postpone the date of the National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) PG 2023, aspirants plan to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi to raise their issues.

Dr Rohan Krishnan, national chairman of the Federation of All India Medical Association, in a tweet on February 16 said “We have planned for a joint representation of all major organizations to be sent to PMO India for Postponement. Hearing for SC could be Monday / Tuesday, the exact date shall be clear by tomorrow.”

The matter is also listed to be heard by the Supreme Court of India.

Also, we have planned for a joint representation of all major organisations to be sent to @PMOIndia for Postponement.Hearing for SC could be Monday / Tuesday, exact date shall be clear by tomorrow. Once again requesting @mansukhmandviya Sir, to understand the genuiness . — Dr. Rohan Krishnan (@DrRohanKrishna3) February 16, 2023

Previously, hearing the plea demanding postponement of NEET PG 2023 dates, the Telangana High Court refused to pass any order but asked the National Medical Commission (NMC) to reconsider the exam date, scheduled for March 5. The HC granted two weeks’ time to NMC for filing their reply.

Commenting on the Telangana High Court order, Dr. Rohan termed it very neutral, saying “We will go ahead with SC case. If the FMGE exam can be postponed 115 days back due to local elections, NEET PG can and should certainly be postponed for a genuine cause.”

The Supreme Court of India is expected to hear the plea of the disenchanted students this week but no date has been given by the apex court yet.

NEET PG 2023 aspirants have been demanding a delay in the exam date citing insufficient time to prepare for the entrance exam as well as the long gap between the NEET PG exam and counselling.

The National Board of Examination has already completed the application process for NEET PG 2023, slated to be held on March 5. Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has emphasised that there’s no plan to delay the exam as the dates. In a reply to the Parliament, the minister said that exams will be conducted on the scheduled date.

He added that the exam date was announced five months back so that students should not face any problems while preparing for the exam. Moreover, this year govt has extended the cut-off date for completing an MBBS internship till August 11.

