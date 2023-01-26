The Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) wrote a letter to the Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare, Mansukh Mandaviya, requesting to postpone the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2023 exam. The association also requested Mandaviya to reconsider the internship eligibility for aspirants.

Taking to its social media handle, the association requested the minister to work on the basic issues besides opening new medical colleges. “Requesting Hon’ble Union Health Minister Shri Dr Mansukh Mandaviya Ji to work on the basic issues beside opening new Medical colleges,” reads the tweet.

Requesting Hon’ble Union Health Minister Shri @mansukhmandviya Ji to work on the basic issues beside opening new Medical colleges!10000 of #Doctors are left ineligible to appear for #NEETPG2023 Exam! Kindly Postpone #NEETPG2023 exam by 2-3 Months!#PostponeNEETPG2023@ANI pic.twitter.com/CmrOqwvcEn — FAIMA Doctors Association (@FAIMA_INDIA_) January 24, 2023

The doctor’s body further stated that if NEET PG 2023 is conducted on March 5 this year, then around 10,000 NEET candidates will not be eligible to appear in the exam. It has further asked the minister to postpone the NEET PG 2023 by 2 to 3 months.

Meanwhile, through an official notice, the FAIMA added that as the NEET PG 2022 stray counselling round was conducted on January 10 this year, there are several students who don’t have enough time to prepare for the NEET PG 2023.

It is not the first time that medical students’ associations have written a letter to Mandaviya. Previously, the United Doctors Front Association (UDFA), Indian Medical Association (IMA), Federation of Resident Doctors Association (FORDA), and other candidates have written letters to the minister requesting the postponement of NEET PG 2023 citing insufficient time to prepare for the entrance exam as well as the long gap between the NEET PG exam and counselling.

Students are worried about the long gap between the NEET PG and the counselling process. Students in large numbers on social media have been requesting concerned authorities to listen to their pleas and postpone the exam. Hashtags such as #NEETPG, #NEETPG2023, and #postponeneetpg23 have been trending for the past month. Over the past few days, Twitter has been flooded with tweets from multiple NEET candidates who are requesting the postponement of the March 5 exam.

