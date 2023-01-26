CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

NEET PG 2023: Madhya Pradesh HC Grants Interim Relief to MBBS Students

By: Education and Careers Desk

Trending Desk

Last Updated: January 26, 2023, 09:06 IST

New Delhi, India

Advocate Sanghi further stated that as the internship began on July 25, 2022, it will end after the completion of one year (Representative image)

About 1,500 MBBS students of MP Medical Science University are worried as their internship is going to complete on July 25, while the NBE extended the internship deadline for NEET PG registration only till June 30

The principal bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court at Jabalpur has granted interim relief to Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) students by allowing them to register online for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2023 despite not fulfilling the eligibility criteria. The students had moved the HC over the eligibility criteria of completing the internship before NEET PG registration.

About 1,500 MBBS students from the 2017 batch of MP Medical Science University are worried as their internship is going to complete on July 25, while the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has only extended the internship deadline for NEET PG registration only till June 30, 2023.

“MBBS students of MP who have been declared ineligible as their 1-year internship is ending on 25 July 2023, around a month later than the cut-off date, will now be able to at least fill their forms,” Advocate Aditya Sanghi, who appeared on behalf of MBBS students, said.

Advocate Sanghi further stated that as the internship began on July 25, 2022, it will end after the completion of one year. The advocate further stressed that one year of the MBBS candidate would have been wasted for being denied Pre-postgraduate examination eligibility due to non-completion of the internship period.

The MP High Court granted interim relief to the petitioners allowing them to fill up the forms by January 27, 2023. Meanwhile, the cut-off date for submitting the online application form is January 27, 2023.

The National Board of Examinations (NBE) earlier declared that the NEET PG 2023 will be held on March 5 this year and the results for the same will be declared on March 31, 2023.

Earlier this month, the Madhya Pradesh Medical University in Jabalpur had written a letter to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, requesting to extend the cut-off date for NEET PG 2023.

first published:January 26, 2023, 09:05 IST
last updated:January 26, 2023, 09:06 IST
