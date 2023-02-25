NEET PG 2023: NMC Refuses to Defer Exam Date, SC to Take Decision on Monday

The National Medical Commission has emphasised that the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) PG 2023 will be conducted as per schedule. This comes just days after the Telangana High Court refused to pass an order on postponing the exam date. The Supreme Court, meanwhile, has scheduled the hearing for Monday, Feb 27.

“The representation(s) of the applicant has been thoroughly examined in pursuance of the direction given by the High Court of Telangana and their representation could not be acceded to,” NMC said in an official public notice.

Pathem Murali Krishna and Gumpula Aravind Sai in their petition dated February 20, requested the postponement of the examination by three months. They wanted an extension on the ground that interns who could not register earlier because their completion of the internship date did not match the cut-off date of the examination could sit in NEET PG 2023. The Telangana High Court, in its order, had given two weeks time to the National Medical Commission to reconsider the exam date.

NEET PG 2023 is scheduled to be held on March 5 with the results slated to be out on March 31. Earlier, union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya had emphasised that the NEET PG would be held as per the schedule

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, however, extended the internship deadline for NEET PG 2023 from June 31 to August 11. The Medical Commission Council is expected to start the counselling process in September. Aspirants claim that this gap of five to six months will be a disadvantage for them.

Meanwhile, the Indian Medical Association also wrote a letter to Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya urging him to postpone the exam by two to three months. In a letter to the Union health ministry, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) argued that pushing forward the exam date would offer individuals presently completing their required internship time to study for the entrance exam.

