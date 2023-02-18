The National Eligibility cum Entrance-Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2023 applicants have been requesting a postponement of the entrance exam for the past few weeks. Several aspirants had been protesting at Jantar Mantar last week, calling on the government to postpone the entrance exam. However, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has stated that the government will not postpone the exam in any scenario because they want to restore regularity to the delayed admission cycles caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

After Mandaviya’s statement, the Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) declared that they would approach the court and opt for legal means to postpone the medical examination by two to three months. On February 14, a petition was filed in the Supreme Court.

FAIMA issued a tweet addressing the entire situation and inviting lawyers to contact them for assistance with an Interlocutory Application, or IA, which is often filed when seeking urgent relief. “We are looking into the matter of NEET PG POSTPONEMENT. We have already approached the Supreme Court & the matter will be listed in 2-3 days. A few requests have come for IA on Social Media but no lawyer or party has approached us regarding this. Requesting such lawyers to approach us,” read the tweet.

We are looking into the matter of NEET PG POSTPONEMENTWe have already approached Supreme Court & matter will be listed in 2-3 days.Few requests have come for IA on social Media but no lawyer or party has approached us regarding this. Requesting such lawyers to approach us. — FAIMA Doctors Association (@FAIMA_INDIA_) February 15, 2023

Aspirants for the NEET PG 2023 examination previously approached the Telangana High Court, which did not issue an order on the deferring of the exam. While hearing the case, the HC requested the National Medical Commission (NMC) to reconsider the March 5 exam date. The NMC has been granted two weeks by the HC to provide its response.

As the pressure to delay the medical entrance exam grows, NEET-PG applicants assert that if the exam were held on the scheduled day (March 5), over 10,000 applicants would be left out because of their ineligibility to take the test. In a letter to the Union health ministry, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) argued that pushing forward the NEET PG 2023 exam date would offer individuals presently completing their required internship time to study for the entrance exam.

Read all the Latest Education News here