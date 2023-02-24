National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) PG 2023 aspirants have filed a plea in the Supreme Court of India seeking postponement of the exam. The matter will likely be heard today, February 24. Based on the case status of the exam postponement petition, the matter has been listed for a hearing on March 3. However, considering the NEET PG is scheduled for March 5, the SC may list the matter as an urgent hearing.

A total of two writ petitions have been filed that seek the postponement of the exam. Out of these, while both the petitions remain “pending”, one has been given a court date. Candidates are seeking a postponement of the NEET PG 2023 to reduce the gap between the result declaration and counselling process. As per the schedule released by NBE, the exam will be held on March 5, and the results would be declared by March 31.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare decided to extend the internship deadline for NEET PG 2023 from June 31 to August 11, as per the notice. Due to this, MCC is expected to commence the counselling process in September. Candidates stated that this gap of five to six months is disadvantageous for them.

As the pressure to delay the medical entrance exam grows, NEET-PG applicants assert that if the exam were held on the scheduled day (March 5), over 10,000 applicants would be left out because of their ineligibility to take the test. In a letter to the Union health ministry, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) argued that pushing forward the exam date would offer individuals presently completing their required internship time to study for the entrance exam.

Aspirants had earlier filed a plea at the Telangana High Court, however, it refused to pass any order but asked the NMC to reconsider the exam date. The HC granted two weeks’ time to NMC for filing their reply. Commenting on the Telangana HC order, Dr Krishnan termed it very neutral, saying “We will go ahead with SC case. If the FMGE exam can be postponed 115 days back due to local elections, NEET PG can and should certainly be postponed for a genuine cause.”

