The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) PG is an annual entrance examination for medical students conducted by the National Board of Examinations (NBE) each year for admission into postgraduate courses in dental and medical colleges all over India. This year, it will be held on March 5.

To crack and qualify for the exam, one must have the best strategy laid out in advance. Part of the strategy must be a study planner, extensive revision schedules, access to multiple question papers, and good mental and physical fitness. A well-documented, customised plan covering all your strengths and weak points can serve as a boon and help aspirants prepare effectively. Here are the most effective tips on how to prepare for NEET PG 2023:

1. To-do list for each day

Mapping out a timetable helps the medical aspirants prepare their daily goals and ultimately aids in achieving a higher score. Hence, devising a schedule and following it assists you to study in an organised manner. Make a to-do list each morning and strike off the topics as and when you complete them. Not only will it help you finish your daily targets on time but will also give you an understanding of where you stand with respect to your syllabus and preparations.

2. Revision is the key to success

One of the biggest mistakes aspirants make is to read new topics at the last minute; instead of revising the ones they are ready with. The key here is to revise what you have studied extensively and stick to your old notes and books. Any amount of revision is good as long as you’re sticking to the portions you have covered.

3. Study all subjects

Aspirants must keep in mind that it is critical to know all the subjects equally and not focus only on one of the subjects. However, they need to remember to focus on the important and high-scoring topics across the 19 subjects and revise those topics thoroughly. That’s the key to cracking the exam.

4. Stick to one source

With a total of 19 subjects for NEET PG, aspirants should have only one source per subject and must not waiver from the same till the end. Choose your source carefully after checking for the best resources. If you stick to one source, your chances of spending more time learning the concepts and practising the right amount will be higher

5. Overcome the mock test scare

Mock tests or grant tests are usually considered an assessment of one’s preparation and aspirants often correlate their GT scores with their final-day results. Remember GTs are a part of the learning process that helps you analyse the ability to recall concepts as well as help in time management. They provide a fair understanding of weaknesses and strengths. Hence, each mock test should be treated as a stepping stone toward the final goal, and not the goal itself

Reading the ‘success stories’ of toppers can help motivate you for the exams. However, glorifying and blindly following what others have done in the past is a mistake that many do. Remember, everyone has a different journey with their own set of shortcomings and obstacles. Deriving motivation from others must not be confused with following others and result in setting unrealistic goals.

NEET PG aspirants must take care of their health. Taking regular breaks is important. Along with studies, they should take out some time for physical fitness and mental well-being by exercising, playing certain sports, or going for regular walks. It will help you focus and will act like a breath of fresh air amidst the stress. Lastly, do not fear making mistakes. The more mistakes you make now, the less likely you will make them during the actual exam. Focus on your learnings. Hard work never fails and nor will you.

— Written by Dr Preeti Sharma, PrepLadder Educator

