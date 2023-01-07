NEET PG 2023 Registrations to Start Today, All You Need to Know

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will begin the registration process for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2023 today, 3 pm onwards. As per the official website, the application process will conclude on January 27. After the application process, eligible and interested candidates will be able to register online at natboard.edu.in, and nbe.edu.in.

The NEET PG 2023 will be held on March 5 and the admit cards will be issued on February 27. The result will be declared on March 31. The cut-off date for completion of internship towards eligibility for NEET-PG 2023 is March 31, states the information bulletin.

“Candidates should ensure before applying for the examination that their MBBS degree is recognized as per provisions of the NMC Act, 2019 and the Indian Medical Council Act. If it is found at any time that MBBS degree is not recognized, the candidature / result of the candidate shall be cancelled/ deemed to be cancelled," the NBE said.

NEET PG 2023: How to Apply

Step 1: Visit the official website of NBE

Step 2: Click on NEET PG link on the home page.

Step 3: A new page will open. Click on the application link

Step 4: Fill in the application form and make the payment of the application fees.

Step 5: Click on submit and wait till your application is successfully accepted.

Step 6: Download the application form and keep a hard copy of the same for future reference.

The NEET PG entrance exam is administered for entry into the nation’s medical MD, MS, or postgraduate diploma programmes. The NEET PG 2023 exam paper would have 800 marks, going by the previous year’s trends. The exam will consist of 200 multiple-choice questions in total. For every right answer, the candidate gets four marks, and one mark will be deducted for each incorrect response.

