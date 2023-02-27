National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, NEET PG 2023 will not be postponed. Supreme Court resumed the NEET PG postponement plea hearing today, February 27, 2023. Upon hearing the petitions, the apex court has dismissed the plea. NEET PG 2023 will be held as per schedule on March 5, 2023.

The matter related to NEET PG 2023 postponement was heard by a bench comprising of Justices S Ravindra Bhat and Dipankar Datta.

Senior Advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan, on behalf of petitioners, said that usually the gap between the internship deadline and the exam is never more than two months.

Petitioners had earlier told that even if NET is held in March 5, counselling can begin only after August 11 – the internship cut-off deadline – as the certificate is to be submitted during the admission process.

During the hearing, Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati stated that NBE and MCC will commence with the counselling process from July 15, 2023 and will not be waiting till the August 11, 2023 deadline. Candidates would be able to participate provisionally in the counselling process.

Bhati also revealed that 2.09 lakh students applied during the first window. After the internship deadline was extended, only 6,000 students applied, making it a minority demand.

The petition to postpone the examination, scheduled to be conducted on March 5, 2023, has been filed by 13 medical aspirants. The petitioners said that students are finding it difficult to time to prepare for the test due to their internship duties.

The previous hearing on the matter was held on Friday when a bench comprising Justice S. Ravindra Bhat and Justice Dipankar Datta refused to pass an order in the matter and instead deferred the hearing.

During the hearing, the bench observed that postponement of the exam will cause to hardship to several students, considering the fact that over 2 lakh candidates have already registered for NEET-PG 2023. The bench also observed that the petitioners were not otherwise eligible to appear for the exam on 5 March 2023, and became eligible only because of the relaxation granted by the NBE.

NEET PG 2023 examination will be conducted for admission to various MD/MS and PG Diploma courses. The admit card will be issued on 27 February and result will be declared on 31 March 2023.

