NEET PG Admit Card to Released Tomorrow, NBE Issues Important Instructions

The National Board of Examination (NBE) will be releasing the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET-PG) 2021 admit card tomorrow. The admit card was scheduled to be released on April 12 but due to some technical problem, it will be issued on April 14, says the official statement. Once it is released, candidates can download it from nbe.edu.in and natboard.edu.in.

The medical entrance exam is scheduled to be conducted on April 18. The board claims that it will conduct the NEET PG 2021 on the scheduled date by strictly following the protective measures. This is despite protest from students and academicians who have been seeking a postponement in the examination. NBE in its official statement said, “the peak of Covid-19 cases is unpredictable and hence considering the importance of the exam it has been decided not to defer this examination".

The admit card will have the name, venue, entry timing, and COVID-related instructions on them. Students need to read these instructions and follow them. Admit cards released by NBE will bear a COVID E-PASS for the perusal of police and administrative authorities to facilitate the movement of the candidates in case of any travel-related restrictions.

Students will be allotted staggered time slots in which they have to report to the exam centre. the board will inform the aspirants individually through registered emails and SMS.

Wearing face masks is compulsory for all the candidates during the exam. Students will receive protective kits, containing a face mask, face shield, and five hand sanitiser sachets at the time of entry. No personal belongings other than admit card will be allowed to take inside the exam premises.

All candidates will have to go through a temperature check at the entry gate. Those detected with above normal temperature or displaying any symptoms of COVID-19 infection will be allowed to take the examination in a separate isolation lab, as per NBE.

