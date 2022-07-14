NEET PG AIQ Merit List Out: Know Counselling Details

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has released the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test postgraduate (NEET PG) result 2022 for 50 per cent All India Quota (AIQ) seats today. Candidates can check the results on the official website at natboard.edu.in. Those who have got the cut-off scores or above are now eligible to appear for the counselling process.

The NEET PG 2022 cut-off scores for AIQ quota for general and EWS category candidates is 275 while it is 245 for SC, ST, OBC and PwD candidates of reserved categories. While it is 260 for PwD candidates of unreserved category. The exam was held for admission to MD, MS, and postgraduate diploma courses.

“NEET-PG 2022 candidates with scores at or above cut-off scores mentioned above in their respective categories are eligible for participating in the counseling for All India 50% quota MD/MS/PG Diploma seats to be conducted by DGHS, MoHFW. The Counseling for 100% seats of Deemed/ Central Universities and 100% All India Open DNB seats will also be conducted by MCC of DGHS,” reads the official notice.

NEET PG Result 2022 AIQ Seats: Documents Needed During Counselling Process

The documents needed during the counselling process includes-

— Allotment letter issued by MCC

— Admit card issued by NBE

— Result/rank letter issued by NBE

— Marksheets of MBBS, BDS 1st, 2nd and 3rd professional examinations

— MBBS, BDS degree certificate/provisional certificate

— Internship completion certificate

— Permanent / provisional registration certificate issued by MCI or DCI

— School certificate/birth certificate as proof of date of birth.

— Candidates allotted seat must carry identification proofs such as voter ID, passport, Aadhar, etc.

— Category certificate, if applicable

NEET PG Result 2022 AIQ Seats: Counselling Process

The NEET PG 2022 counselling process will be done online in four rounds — round 1, 2, mop up round, and stray vacancy round. Eligible candidates will have to upload their documents on the email id given by MCC during the registration process for verification of their documents for which candidates are advised to be in touch with the MCC website.

“Candidates will have to log on to website www.mcc.nic.in to get registered (Registration facility will open on dates as mentioned in Schedule) and then fill in choices. It is advised that after going through the seat matrix, a tentative list may be prepared first as per your preference of subjects and colleges, before attempting to fill choices on-line,” the notice added.

Further, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare have developed a software for participating states and their counselling authorities to upload names and roll numbers of students who have joined up to round 2 of AIQ or further rounds for state quota.

The round 2 of the online counselling process is an upgradation round wherein the candidates who have not registered initially during round 1 can register and participate for round 2. Candidates who have joined the round 1 allotted seat can opt for upgradation during round 2. While candidates who were allotted round-1 seat but did not join it, can also participate without fresh registration.

The individual scorecard for NEET PG 2022 AIQ quota seats will be available available for download from July 20 onwards. The exam was held on May 21 across 849 exam centres in the country. A total of 1,82,318 candidates had appeared for the PG medical entrance exam this year.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.