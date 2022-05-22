NEET PG Aspirants Demand to Have Medical Entrance Twice a Year, AVBP Writes to Health Minister

After months long protest, the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test postgraduate (NEET-PG) 2022 was conducted today, May 21. However, the controversy around is the medical exam is not over yet. Now scores of NEET aspirants are demanding to conduct both UG and PG medical exam twice a year. Many aspirants have also taken to social media to raise similar demands.

Recently, Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (AVBP) members, met Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on May 18, 2022, to raise these demands. During the meeting the student organisation also submitted a memorandum to the minister, as reported by media.

Meanwhile many NEET aspirants have also taken to social media to raise similar concerns.

Srsly, this once a year exam struggle is real. What if we are too sick to take the exam or some tragedy?

Twice a year NEET will reduce the stress as well as so many biases.

Govt should conduct neet ug and pg exam 2022 twice from this year .. There will be no problem.

Govt should conduct neet ug and pg exam 2022 twice from this year .. There will be no problem.

If best of the two scores is taken

It’s time to unite n come forward to take steps

1)Make NEET PG twice a year

2) Increase the number of PG seats 2times

It's time to unite n come forward to take steps

1)Make NEET PG twice a year

2) Increase the number of PG seats 2times

3)Give marks to all Medical officers working in NEET PG

Meanwhile, the memorandum that has been submitted to the Health Minister, reads, “Students across the country have gone through a period of uncertainty due to the problem caused because of the dates of NEET PG. We endeavour to provide ease to the students in the examination of NEET PG 2022. Students serve the country by joining the medical field as a pillar of society.”

The memorandum further read, “We demand from the government that after considering all the subjects sensitively, students should be given one more opportunity and counselling for the year 2022 should be done only after the second chance examination. We also request the students that along with preparing for the exam, keep your morale strong.”

