NEET PG Aspirants Upset Over Counselling Postponement, Take to Twitter
2-MIN READ

NEET PG Aspirants Upset Over Counselling Postponement, Take to Twitter

By: Education and Careers Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: August 31, 2022, 13:56 IST

New Delhi, India

NEET PG 2022 Counseling was postponed by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) on August 29. (Representative image)

NEET PG 2022 Counseling was going to start on September 1, 2022, which has been now postponed till September 15. Medica aspirants have been waiting for over three months after result for counselling cum admissions to begin.

Despite Supreme Court’s order to not postpone the medical counseling, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has pushed the dates by 15 days claiming that it will increase the number of seats offered at postgraduate medical colleges across India. This has left a large section of NEET PG aspirants upset, who have already waited for over three months for the counseling to begin. Many of them have taken to social media to raise their issues.

In May, the candidates had requested authorities to defer the exam by 40 days claiming it was coinciding with the ongoing counseling of NEET PG 2021. The aspirants had launched several protests and written to the Education Ministry and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, however, at that time the exam was held as per schedule claiming that any delay will push back the new academic session.

Read | NEXT 2023: Single Window Exam Likely to Merge NEET PG, FMGE From Next Year

Aspirants are irked that if the counseling had to be delayed then they should have been given some more time to prepare too.

The NEET PG 2022 Counseling was going to start on September 1, 2022. The MCC, however, claimed that the National Medical Commission was granting Letters of Permit (LoPs) for raising the number of medical seats as of the current academic year, and as a result, the Counseling was postponed until the procedure was finished.

Education and Careers Desk

A team of reporters, writers and editors brings you news, analyses and information on college and school admissions, board and competitive exams, care...

first published:August 31, 2022, 13:56 IST
last updated:August 31, 2022, 13:56 IST