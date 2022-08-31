NEET PG Aspirants Upset Over Counselling Postponement, Take to Twitter

Despite Supreme Court’s order to not postpone the medical counseling, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has pushed the dates by 15 days claiming that it will increase the number of seats offered at postgraduate medical colleges across India. This has left a large section of NEET PG aspirants upset, who have already waited for over three months for the counseling to begin. Many of them have taken to social media to raise their issues.

Couldn’t get a descent rank in #neetpg2022 . Was going to join Hoship from 1st as many who are attending counselling will leave the posts. Now that too is being delayed. Can’t work can’t study… ye konse phase me aa gaye.. @drpraveenpsy @docrohan @boneteacher #NEETPG — Dr Sahil (@MakandarSahil) August 30, 2022

In May, the candidates had requested authorities to defer the exam by 40 days claiming it was coinciding with the ongoing counseling of NEET PG 2021. The aspirants had launched several protests and written to the Education Ministry and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, however, at that time the exam was held as per schedule claiming that any delay will push back the new academic session.

Aspirants are irked that if the counseling had to be delayed then they should have been given some more time to prepare too.

Remember when they didn’t postpone the exam because they felt the patients will get affected? Well it’s been more than 3 months already and the counselling has now been postponed. #neetpg2022counselling #neetpg pic.twitter.com/DLx4KMY6oL — Parth Sharma (@Sharma25Parth) August 29, 2022

#NEETPG counselling will begin on time . ⓘ This claim is disputed . — Dr House (@Dr_House__MD) August 30, 2022

Now #NEETPG Aspirants have explored so much about #neetpg2022counselling that they can guide on their own about counselling to upcoming batches. — Dr Saurav Solunke⚡ (@SauravSolunke) August 30, 2022

How inefficient people ruining the medical system.Firstly creating so much chaos on conducting exam and now counselling. Haven’t there been any lack of doctors? Now the entire medical ecosystem not collapsing ?#neetpg2022counselling #NEETPG #NEETPG2022 pic.twitter.com/tWlKkSRiSr — Dr.vasundhara mishra (@mishr_vasu) August 30, 2022

Flash update: Medical PG in India is 4 years from now on…1 year counselling + 3 years Course #NEETPG — డా.ఉదయ్ కిరణ్ (@DrUdayKiran1) August 30, 2022

The NEET PG 2022 Counseling was going to start on September 1, 2022. The MCC, however, claimed that the National Medical Commission was granting Letters of Permit (LoPs) for raising the number of medical seats as of the current academic year, and as a result, the Counseling was postponed until the procedure was finished.

