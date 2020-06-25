NEET PG Counseling 2020: Medical Counseling Committee Says it Will Allow Online Reporting

The Medical Counseling Committee (MCC) has said it is allowing online reporting for NEET PG second round of counseling.

This comes after multiple candidates spoke about problems being faced by them in reporting physically due to non-availability of transportation and accommodation at allotted institutes and also from NRI candidates who are stuck abroad.

According to a statement issued by MCC, “To facilitate such candidates the competent authority is allowing for online reporting of Round -2 candidates on case to case basis and the genuineness of case will be decided by the college authorities.”

Those candidates who were allotted a seat in Round I and reported online but do not physically join the college will be considered as "cancelled” by the institute on the last day of reporting. Subsequently, the seat will be then be made available to the system and included in further rounds of counseling. Security deposit of such candidates will be forfeited too.

Round II candidates who do not report at the allotted college or express willingness to join the seat online will 'Exit with Forfeiture'.

After the second round of counseling for All India quota seats, students who take admission would not be allowed to vacate the seats. The MCC notice says All India Quota seats are to be filled by students from the all India merit list only.

Students who take admission in deemed universities after the second round of counseling will not be eligible to participate in any other counseling.