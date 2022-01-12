NEET PG Counselling 2021 LIVE Updates: Documents Needed to Begin Registrations, New Rules

MCC conducts Counselling for the following Institutions/Universities:

— 50% All India Quota seats of all states (participation of the Union Territory of J&K is subject to their contribution of seats).

— 100% seats (All India Quota seats + Institutional Quota seats) of Central Universities (Aligarh Muslim University/ Banaras Hindu University/ University of Delhi/ Central Institutes as per eligibility conditions as provided by the respective college/institute

— 100% seats of Deemed Universities

— 50% AIQ P.G seats of colleges under Employee State Insurance Corporation (wards of ESIC insured persons)

— Armed Forces Medical Services Institutions (only Registration part).