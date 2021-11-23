NEET PG Counselling 2021: SC to Hear Plea on OBC, EWS Quota Today

The Supreme Court is expected to hear today the case on reservations offered to students belonging to other backward classes (OBC) and Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) in postgraduate medical college admissions.

The counselling cum admission process will begin after the SC’s final decision. Currently, the admission process has been put on hold. The SC will consider the new reservation policy introduced this year which offers a 27 per cent quota to OBC and 10 per cent to EWS category students seeking admissions in postgraduate colleges.

Also Read | NEET MDS Cut-off Reduced, Now it is 26.971 Percentile Instead of 50

SC had expressed doubts regarding the validity of Rs 8 lakh as the annual income to seek the EWS criterion. The Central government, however, said that the Rs 8 lakh limit was derived after due deliberation within the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment and all concerned stakeholders. It had reportedly also submitted a criteria report with the Court.

A bench headed by Justice DY Chandrachud said that if the counselling process takes place before the top court takes a decision, the “students will be in a serious problem". Thus, the counselling process for NEET PG 2021 has been put on hold till Supreme Court decides on the validity of the centre’s decision to introduce reservation for OBC and EWS in the AIQ.

Doctors who have cleared the exam are expecting directions soon. They have taken to Twitter with the hashtag #ExpediteNeetPGCounselling2021 and called for an “immediate decision" to fix the dates.

As many as 50 per cent of seats in postgraduate courses in medical and dental colleges are allotted through the central medical counselling process. The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) was supposed to hold the NEET PG counselling 2021 from October 25 but later deferred.

Meanwhile, SC will also hear a plea filed by NEET MDS 2021 candidates challenging implementation of the impugned notification from the academic year 2021-2022. The petition also seeks to direct centre to proceed with NEET MDS Counselling based on earlier reservation policy.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.