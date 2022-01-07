NEET PG Counselling 2021 to Start Next Week

After the Supreme Court has given a nod to start the counselling process, the ministry of health is likely to begin the process in the coming week. Sources from the ministry have told news agency ANI that the counselling process for postgraduate admissions will begin in the coming week. This will be the first time that the NEET PG counselling will have 10 per cent seats reserved for EWS and 27 per cent for OBC candidates.

The NEET counsellings are held by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC). Candidates will have to register at mcc.nic.in to be begin counselling. MCC had earlier said that it will hold four sessions to fill the seats across postgraduate courses. Under NEET PG counselling, 50 per cent of seats in medical and dental courses across states, 100 per cent seats at central universities including BHU, AIIMS, JIPMER, AMU, faculty of dentistry, and 85 per cent of state quota seats of DU/ I.P University, and 15 per cent of IP quota seats of ESIC will be filled.

The Supreme Court in its order said that the NEET PG counselling should start in “national interest". The court, however, did not drop the issue highlighted about the setting of limit to avail of the economically weaker section (EWS) quota. The same will be taken up again in March.

The NEET counselling will bring the first-year resident doctors to the workforce and take the burden off the second and third-year resident doctors who had to take to the street to raise their demands. Ever since the start of the pandemic, doctors have been at the forefront of the fight against covid-19.

While there is a section of candidates who are against the new reservation, the government had earlier estimated that the policy will benefit 1500 OBC students in MBBS and 2500 OBC students in postgraduate and also around 550 EWS students in MBBS and around 1000 EWS students in postgraduate, every year.

After clearing the NEET (both UG and PG) the students who clear the exam have to appear for counselling. The counselling takes place at both the central and state level. As many as 50% of PG and 15% of all UG seats come under the central quota or All India quota. The new reservation will be added to the AIQ segment.

