NEET PG Counselling 2021 Will Take 2-3 Months to Complete, Still a Delay, Claim Candidates

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test postgraduate (NEET PG) counselling 2021 is scheduled to begin from January 12. Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya had taken to Twitter to announce the same, however, some students are saying that the counselling, even though starting from Wednesday, is still delayed. The entire counselling takes two to three months to be completed, students have pointed that by the time the counselling is over, the third wave of Covid-19 may have affected many doctors and residents already.

The Supreme Court had allowed the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) to commence the counselling process following the hearing on January 7 regarding the quota limit of Rs 8 lakh for EWS seats in medical colleges. With the NEET PG counselling already being delayed by months, students had been protesting for quite some time to begin the counselling process for admissions to PG medical courses.

“Still delayed..it takes nearly 2 months for the completion of counselling…till then covid might infect many doctors..Ultimately it is the lose of the health care system. I must say sir..this time your govt ruined itt..!!" wrote one user. (sic)

Students who have cleared the NEET PG will be able to register themselves at the Medical Counselling Committee’s official website at mcc.nic.in, once the application link is activated on January 12. Students will have to fill in their choice of colleges and courses during the registration following which a merit list will be released based on their ranks and choices. Thereafter, students can reserve the medical seats by paying the admissions and subsequent document verification.

The MCC conducts NEET PG counselling for 50 per cent All India Quota (AIQ) seats of all states, 100 per cent seats at central universities including BHU, AIIMS, JIPMER, AMU, faculty of dentistry, and 85 per cent of state quota seats of DU/ IP University, as well as 15 per cent of IP quota seats of ESIC will be filled.

