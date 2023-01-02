NEET PG Counselling 2022 Schedule For Special Stray Vacancy Round Released

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) released the schedule of the special stray vacancy round of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test postgraduate (NEET-PG) 2022.

The round is being held to fill up vacant PG seats in the field of medicine in institutes across the country. The MCC has received approval from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) to conduct the special stray vacancy round in an online format. According to the latest notification released by MCC, a body under the Directorate General Of Health Services (DGHS), the processes of the round will last for 13 days.

MCC will conduct a special stray vacancy round for the vacant PG (MD, MS, Diploma, PG DNB, and MDS) seats of All India Quota, Central Universities, Central Institutes, Deemed Universities, and PG DNB in an online mode. According to the schedule provided by the committee, candidates can make their security deposit between January 6 and 8.

The payment facility will be open till 4 pm on Sunday, January 8. The dates for choice filling coincide with the window for payment deposit. The choice locking option will be available from 5 pm to 11.59 pm on January 8. The allotment process will begin on January 9, with its results being published on January 10.

Following this, individuals who have been allotted seats will have to report to the selected institutions between January 10 to January 14, up to 5 pm. From January 10 to 14, the list of candidates ranked in order of merit, equalling ten times the number of vacant seats will be forwarded to the deemed universities.

Usually, institutes conduct four rounds of counselling, of which Round 1, Round 2 and Mop-Up Round are conducted online by MCC. The fourth round, the Stray Vacancy round, is conducted physically by the Deemed Universities, for which MCC forwards the list of registered and eligible candidates to the respective deemed universities.

This year, the special stray vacancy round is being conducted to deal with seats left vacant or unfilled even after the mop-up and stray vacancy rounds.

